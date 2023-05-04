Islamia College holds seminar on Bio-Diversity Conservation under G-20 celebrations

Prof Zahoor A Jath, chief co-coordinator of G-20 events in the college, briefed the importance of such seminar. Dr Khursheed A Ganiee, highlighted the significance of mobilising the masses on this burning issue of biodiversity.

Chief Guest and keynote speaker of the seminar Tasaduq Mueen, Project officer, Centre of Excellence, Department of Horticulture, Govt. of J&K, in his key note address focused on how undesirable changes are taking place in the earth's environment.

In his presentation he focused that imbalance in biodiversity has an adverse effect on agricultural production and other natural processes. Speaking on the occasion, he said that biodiversity conservation is important for livelihood for the vulnerable section of the society.

He suggested that colleges must conduct awareness programme and trainings to the larger population of the state for better understanding of biodiversity conservation for sustainable livelihood.

The student participation was meticulously channeled in the seminar by Hadiya and Jozy Fayaz, PG students of Botany.

Student speakers, Ifrah Shafi, Rabia Yaseen, Heena, Aijaz, Kawsara, Suriya, Snowber, Rashid Ashraf in their presentations expressed biodiversity related issues at the national and international level.

They said that biodiversity rich forests are good source for livelihood and biodiversity conservation programmes must be linked with climate change. The seminar was modulated by the organizing secretaries Dr. Mehraj U Din Bhat, Dr. Sabeena, Dr. Gowhar Guna, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Rather and Prof. Burhan Ahad from the PG Department of Botany. A short movie on conservation of biodiversity was also screened. Participants watched the movie keenly and were fascinated with the idea depicted in the movie for better sustainable tomorrow. Dr Syed A. Untoo, media secretary was also present.