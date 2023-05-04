Islamia College holds seminar on Bio-Diversity Conservation under G-20 celebrations

Srinagar: Celebrating India’s G-20 Presidency, Islamia College conducted seminar on Conservation of Biodiversity.
Dr Showkat Yousuf Beigh, HOD Botany coordinator of the seminar welcomed the Principal, guests, faculty and students of the college. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the global environmental challenges are a threat to the globe, the pollution caused by humans is increasing day by day.
“Undesirable changes in the environment are emerging as a serious threat to the environment of the earth,” he added.
Principal of the host college Professor (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan in his introductory speech threw light on the importance of such seminars and conferences besides other activities in the campus under G-20 Presidency. Professor Khan stated that every student has to take ownership in preserving and conserving biodiversity. He added that the imbalance in biodiversity is really matter of great concern for all of us. Some serious steps must be initiated to safeguard conservation of bio diversity before it is too late.
Prof Zahoor A Jath, chief co-coordinator of G-20 events in the college, briefed the importance of such seminar. Dr Khursheed A Ganiee, highlighted the significance of mobilising the masses on this burning issue of biodiversity.
Chief Guest and keynote speaker of the seminar Tasaduq Mueen, Project officer, Centre of Excellence, Department of Horticulture, Govt. of J&K, in his key note address focused on how undesirable changes are taking place in the earth's environment.
In his presentation he focused that imbalance in biodiversity has an adverse effect on agricultural production and other natural processes. Speaking on the occasion, he said that biodiversity conservation is important for livelihood for the vulnerable section of the society.
He suggested that colleges must conduct awareness programme and trainings to the larger population of the state for better understanding of biodiversity conservation for sustainable livelihood.
The student participation was meticulously channeled in the seminar by Hadiya and Jozy Fayaz, PG students of Botany.
Student speakers, Ifrah Shafi, Rabia Yaseen, Heena, Aijaz, Kawsara, Suriya, Snowber, Rashid Ashraf in their presentations expressed biodiversity related issues at the national and international level.
They said that biodiversity rich forests are good source for livelihood and biodiversity conservation programmes must be linked with climate change. The seminar was modulated by the organizing secretaries Dr. Mehraj U Din Bhat, Dr. Sabeena, Dr. Gowhar Guna, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Rather and Prof. Burhan Ahad from the PG Department of Botany. A short movie on conservation of biodiversity was also screened. Participants watched the movie keenly and were fascinated with the idea depicted in the movie for better sustainable tomorrow. Dr Syed A. Untoo, media secretary was also present.