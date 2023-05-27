Islamia College organises event on natural resources

Chief Coordinator of G-20 programmes in the College, Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Jhat, thanked college administration for consistent support for conducting events under G-20 in the campus.

The Chief Guest & Keynote speaker Khurshid Ahmad Ganie in his presentation gave broader vision about global warming, average temperature rise, greenhouse effect, natural resources, its distribution.

He spoke on formulation of appropriate strategies and polices for sustainable management for clean, green, and healthy environment. He sought to improve the policy framework through effective consultation with all stakeholders, including the academia, think tanks and UT administration of J&K.

He expressed his concern that if anthropogenic activities continue in the same trajectory, there will be no natural resources left for future generations. A Large number of students from PG Botany, Zoology, IPG & Hons besides students from other Departments actively participated. .Er. Abdul Rashid Bhat, EMMRC, University of Kashmir was also part of the event. Dr. Syed A. Untoo Media Secretary Islamia College was also present.