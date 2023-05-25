Islamia College organises seminar on Sustainable Development Goals

Professor Khan expressed and looked forward that how these aims and issues can be solved by G20 summit meeting to be held at New Delhi, India. He focused on the safeguard of natural resources for future generations.

Keynote speaker of the seminar Dr Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Professor of Botany, Director DIQA, University of Kashmir focused on how undesirable changes are taking place around the globe.

Dr Sheikh Javaid, Coordinator of the seminar from PG Department of Botany in his address deliberated upon the various issues like heat waves, floods and their solutions. Dr Showkat Y. Beigh HOD, Botany expressed how such seminars can offer opportunities to the students to discuss Sustainable Development Goals.

The student participation was beautifully channeled in seminar by Sehar Mushtaq, Shabnum, IPG students of Botany. Speaking on the occasion, student speakers from PG and IPG Shakir Bhatt,Munaza Saleem, Hina Rashid, Rabia Yaseen, Snober Showkat in their presentations expressed their views on sustainable development goals around the globe. The seminar was modulated by the organising secretaries of the seminar

Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, Dr.Khursheed A. Ganiee, Dr. Sabeena, Dr. Gowhar Guna, Dr. Ghulam Hassan Rather & Prof. Burhan Ahad. Healthy question/answer session was held at the end of the seminar. Dr. Syed A. Untoo, Media Secretary ICSC was also present.