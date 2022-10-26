IUST faculty member receives Young Scientist Award

Awantipora: Dr. Hilal A Makroo, Assistant Professor at the Department of Food Technology of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Kashmir has been awarded the Young Scientist and Technologist award by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
The award is granted under the theme “Socio-economic Development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” for his research on “Ohmic heating based novel aseptic and continuous processing of viscous food materials for shelf-life enhancement”.
Dr. Makroo’s research team is dedicated to working on valorizing food waste, byproducts, and underutilizing minor fruits and vegetables.
These studies involve the integration of chemical and life sciences to understand the complexities of the food systems and provide solutions to challenges in their utilization as part of food security and safety.