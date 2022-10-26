IUST faculty member receives Young Scientist Award

Awantipora: Dr. Hilal A Makroo, Assistant Professor at the Department of Food Technology of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Kashmir has been awarded the Young Scientist and Technologist award by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The award is granted under the theme “Socio-economic Development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” for his research on “Ohmic heating based novel aseptic and continuous processing of viscous food materials for shelf-life enhancement”.