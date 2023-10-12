IUST organises programme to curb air pollution

Awantipora: The Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), observed Ozone Day with a panel discussion on "Fixing Air Pollution for Climate Change." An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IUST and the People’s Environmental Council (PEC) to address environmental and sustainability challenges was also signed on this occasion.

The event was organised by the Dean of Students, IUST, and sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, brought together a distinguished panel of experts and representatives from various institutions and organisations. Experts from University of Kashmir, SKUAST-Kashmir, Department of Agriculture Kashmir, J&K Pollution Control Committee, Brick Kiln Association, Budgam, J&K High Court, Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing J&K, Green Citizen Council, Water Resources Regulatory Authority, Srinagar and People’s Environmental Council, Kashmir participated shared their insights on the theme of the program. The deliberations led to a consensus on forwarding the event's recommendations to pertinent authorities for tackling air pollution in Kashmir.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST and chief guest of the programme emphasised the critical need for collaborative efforts in addressing air quality issues in Kashmir, foreseeing potential challenges if not addressed collectively.