IUST organises workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

Awantipora. A workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was conducted at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, Islamic University of Science and Technology, with the objective to make the youth aware of the IPR, its benefits and its relevance in entrepreneurship and innovation.
The IPR Awareness Workshop was organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in association with Skill Development Initiative of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu; IIIM-Technology Business Incubator as part of celebrations of the National Intellectual Property Festival.
Dr Kancherla Prasad, Senior Scientist, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, delivered the keynote address and
informed the participants about the importance of such conferences to promote knowledge sharing, innovation and sensitising about intellectual property rights.
He shared the importance of various types of IPRs including Patents, Trade Marks, Trade Secrets, Copy Rights, Design Rights; Geographical Indication (GI).
He explained how Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) play a crucial role in protecting and incentivizing innovation and creativity in various fields.
He discussed the significant contribution of IPRs to economic growth by fostering innovation and attracting investment. He briefed how IPRs safeguard the rights of innovators/creators, allowing them to have control over the use, reproduction, and distribution of their inventions/creations.
Prof Manzoor Malik, Dean Academic Affairs IUST, highlighted the importance of such
workshops for the faculty and students.