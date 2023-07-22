IUST organises workshop on Intellectual Property Rights

Awantipora. A workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was conducted at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development, Islamic University of Science and Technology, with the objective to make the youth aware of the IPR, its benefits and its relevance in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The IPR Awareness Workshop was organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine in association with Skill Development Initiative of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu; IIIM-Technology Business Incubator as part of celebrations of the National Intellectual Property Festival.

Dr Kancherla Prasad, Senior Scientist, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, delivered the keynote address and

informed the participants about the importance of such conferences to promote knowledge sharing, innovation and sensitising about intellectual property rights.