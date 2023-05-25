IUST rolls out PMKVY 4.0, inaugurates Kalam Academy of Skill Development and Training

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Thursday rolled out implementation of PMKVY 4.0 and inaugurated Kalam Academy of Skill Development and Training.

A statement of IUST issued here said that on the occasion, Principal Secretary Higher Education Alok Kumar, who was the chief guest congratulated the IUST for its efforts towards the implementation of the skilling mission through government’s flagship programme.

He said that the programme aims to bridge the skill gaps and guarantee the employability of the youth and contribute to the country’s march towards progress and prosperity.

Kumar said that nothing was more empowering than acquiring skills, which open up opportunities.