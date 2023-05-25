IUST rolls out PMKVY 4.0, inaugurates Kalam Academy of Skill Development and Training

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Thursday rolled out implementation of PMKVY 4.0 and inaugurated Kalam Academy of Skill Development and Training.
A statement of IUST issued here said that on the occasion, Principal Secretary Higher Education Alok Kumar, who was the chief guest congratulated the IUST for its efforts towards the implementation of the skilling mission through government’s flagship programme.
He said that the programme aims to bridge the skill gaps and guarantee the employability of the youth and contribute to the country’s march towards progress and prosperity.
Kumar said that nothing was more empowering than acquiring skills, which open up opportunities.
The chief guest later took a tour of different facilities of the campus and appreciated the growth of the university.
He visited CIED, departments of Food Sciences and Technology and Computer Science and Engineering and inaugurated the skill development programmes.
Kumar appreciated IUST on its achievements and congratulated the Vice Chancellor Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and Director CIED for 3.5 star ranking awarded by the Institution Innovation Council of Ministry of Educating, GoI, in recognition of the efforts towards promotion of entrepreneurship, innovation and start-up culture.
In his address, Vice Chancellor of IUST, Prof Romshoo expressed thanks to the government for lending support to IUST in its initiatives.
He said that in this age of innovation and entrepreneurship, where rapid technological advances create skill gaps, initiatives like PMKVY were significant.