IUST student clinches 3rd prize at Media Festival

Awantipora: Junaid Rashid, a student from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, showcased exceptional talent by securing the coveted third prize in the photo competition category at the day-long media festival hosted by the Department of Media Studies at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla.

The department congratulated the student for his exceptional aptitude and dedication to journalism and mass communication. The festival provided an invaluable platform for emerging media professionals to showcase their skills, exchange ideas, and network with industry experts. It highlighted the pivotal role that educational institutions play in nurturing and shaping the future of the media industry.