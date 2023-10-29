IUST to host international conference on AI, machine learning

Awantipora: IUST is set to host the two-day international conference on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Intelligent Systems (ICAIMLIS) from October 30-31. The inaugural function will be presided over by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lt Governor, as the chief guest, and Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Science and Technology, as the Guest of Honour.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST, highlighted that the conference will serve as a platform for leading experts, researchers, and practitioners to exchange knowledge in the rapidly evolving fields of AI, ML, and Deep Learning, fostering collaborations and solutions to some of the important societal problems. He said that the impact of AI/Ml is all pervasive and its applications have been found to have significant implications in the areas of healthcare and medical image analysis, drug discovery, climate change impact assessment, commerce, agriculture, and natural language processing, etc. and said that training the budding research scholars in these areas will have transformative impact on their lives as well as society in general. He further said that IUST has already taken strides in this direction by establishing a Center for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for research and to impart training to the students.

The conference, organized by IUST’s Center for Artificial Intelligence, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIED) and Watson-Crick Center for Molecular Medicine in collaboration with the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), is supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India (DST GOI), J&K Science, Technology and Innovation Council (JKSTIC), and the Higher Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir.