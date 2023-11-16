IUST VC advocates Industry-Academia collaboration for future-ready innovators

Awantipora, Nov 16: The valedictory of the two-day Academia-Industry Conclave 3.0 and the Tech Expo was held here today.

A statement issued by the varsity said that Prof Qayoom Hussain, Vice Chancellor Cluster University of Kashmir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

In his address, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST talked about the initiatives taken by IUST for the promotion of Innovation and Entrepreneurship under CIED.

He said “HEIs can’t operate in isolation and establishing tie-ups between Industry and Academia are imperative. He said that IUST pursues engagement with Industry seriously to produce skilled human resources that are Future-ready and are trained in cutting-edge technologies such as AI/ Ml, Decision Science, Data Computing etc.”

He said that the University will encourage innovative students to develop their ideas and extend the necessary support to translate them into profitable ventures through mentoring as well as financial support.

In his address, Prof. Qayoom Hussain, said that the events such as Conclave, and Tech Expo organised reflect IUST’s priorities match with the requirements of the present times and speak about the devotion to excellence and resolve to emerge as a beacon of innovation and a leader in strengthening academia-industry collaborations.

Pertinently, the two-day programme was inaugurated by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the university on November 15, who appreciated the coming together of industry leaders, experts and academia for idea generation and contributing towards nurturing and strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurship culture.

In the valedictory function, the women entrepreneurs mentored under the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of the CIED were also felicitated along with the TECH expo participants. The participants of the cultural group IUST were also felicitated.

The programme also included panel discussions exploring critical themes such as Women Entrepreneurship Development, Industrial Policy, Start-up Culture in J&K, Technological Development for cottage industry and ethnic foods, and success stories of startups in J&K, attended by experts from diverse fields, the statement said.