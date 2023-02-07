J&K first to start GPS based attendance of teachers, seeks feedback from students

Jammu: With the launch of two applications today by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, J&K became first in the country to take online monthly feedback from students of class 6th and above about the performance of their teachers and carry out the GPS based attendance of teachers on daily basis.

The ceremony was attended by Principal Secretary Education; MD, Samagra Shiksha; Director School Education Kashmir/Jammu, Director Estates, Secretary JKBOSE and many other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta complimented the department for developing these applications and called them the powerful tools to take the education sector towards much higher efficiency and accountability.

He remarked that these applications would ensure that an authentic feedback comes from the grassroots level from the ones who are directly involved in the learning process.