J&K Govt audit report takes lid off Rs 12 crore financial irregularities at BGSBU

According to the Special Audit Report of Directorate of Audit and Inspections, sent to Higher Education Department, J&K Government, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, the University has incurred expenditure of Rs 81748686 from 2017-18 to 2019-20 “without taking into consideration the prescribed component limit of 60 percent, 30 percent and 10 percent” as per the guidelines for making the expenditure.

Making a slew of serious observations, the Audit Report mentions that the expenditure has been incurred without the approval of the competent authority.

“As per the model guidelines of UGC, no re-employed teacher can exercise administrative or financial powers but in case of TEQIP-III the Coordinator is a retiree, who retired on 30-06-2018 and is still exercising administrative and financial powers,” the report reads, adding that the payments have been released on the recommendations of Nodal Officer Finance nominated for the purpose instead of recommendations of Deputy Registrar Finance of the University who is drawing and disbursing officer of the University.

“The Nodal Officer Finance nominated for TEQIP-III is an Assistant Professor in Electronics stream in the Engineering College of BGSBU and he may not have adequate knowledge of Financial and Codal Procedures,” the report adds.

“The survey committees constituted for verification and goods and services under TEQIP-III neither have any specialist member/subject matter specialist nor have recorded the prescribed certificates on the bills before release of payment,” the report reads, adding that in respect of civil works executed under the project, it has been observed that the estimates for the works have been prepared by the Executive Engineer of the University and the payments have been released without the technical “check/sanction from the Executive Engineer.”