J&K Govt enrolls over 10,000 out of school children

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has started an exhaustive exercise to enrol the Out of School Children (OoSC) across J&K.

The department has already identified around 27000 OoSC in J&K between the age group of six to 14 years.

“In this age group we have identified around 10500 OoSC and enrolled them in schools,” Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Deep raj said.

He said the department is mulling to reach out to all the OoSC and enrol them in schools.