J&K govt forms panel to examine transfer of teachers on security, health grounds

Srinagar Oct 8: The J&K School Education Department (SED) has constituted a committee to examine the transfer cases of teachers in the UT.
As per the order issued by the government, the six member committee will examine the transfer cases on basis of their medical grounds besides posting of spouse and security grounds.
The committee comprises Director School Education Kashmir and Jammu division, Director Finance SED, Special Secretary SED, Under Secretary SED and a representative of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department.
"The committee shall examine the applications regarding transfer and furnish recommendations for consideration by the Department," the order reads.
As per the order, the concerned Under Secretary has been asked to prepare a list of such cases for presenting the same before the designated committee.