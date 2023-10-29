J&K Police Public School Srinagar celebrates annual day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School Bemina celebrated its 4th annual day at Tagore Hall here today.

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor J&K was the Chief Guest and Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The function was attended by ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, Dr Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson (PWWA/PPS), DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, senior PWWA members and a galaxy of senior serving and retired police officers. Besides, parents, staff members, Students of School were present on the occasion.

RR Bhatnagar while speaking on the occasion said that “it was a good opportunity to spend quality time with the talented students and witnessing the impressive function of the school.”

He appreciated the school management and staff for providing quality education. “I believe the children are as good in extracurricular, sports and academics as they were in today's function.” Bhatnagar added.

He advised teachers to impart quality education to the students and fulfill the great responsibility of teaching children who are the future of the Country and of the UT. Bhatnagar said all possible assistance would be provided for the infrastructure and development of the School.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP complimented the Principal and her team and students of the school for presenting an excellent colourful programme. He expressed gratitude to the Advisor for taking time from his busy schedule to grace the occasion.