J&K Police Public School Srinagar celebrates annual day

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School Bemina celebrated its 4th annual day at Tagore Hall here today.
Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor J&K was the Chief Guest and Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.
The function was attended by ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, Dr Rubinder Kaur, Chairperson (PWWA/PPS), DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DC Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, senior PWWA members and a galaxy of senior serving and retired police officers. Besides, parents, staff members, Students of School were present on the occasion.
RR Bhatnagar while speaking on the occasion said that “it was a good opportunity to spend quality time with the talented students and witnessing the impressive function of the school.”
He appreciated the school management and staff for providing quality education. “I believe the children are as good in extracurricular, sports and academics as they were in today's function.” Bhatnagar added.
He advised teachers to impart quality education to the students and fulfill the great responsibility of teaching children who are the future of the Country and of the UT. Bhatnagar said all possible assistance would be provided for the infrastructure and development of the School.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP complimented the Principal and her team and students of the school for presenting an excellent colourful programme. He expressed gratitude to the Advisor for taking time from his busy schedule to grace the occasion.
He said that the journey of Police Public Schools which started from one room in District Police Lines Jammu has reached great heights with its branches in seven districts across the J&K. “It is just a beginning, J&K Police has much more plans to execute for upgrading these schools. PPS Bemina would soon have its own auditorium,” he said.
“With today’s programme children have given a memorable farewell to me and to chairperson PWWA/PPS,” the DGP said.
“I feel proud that chairperson PWWA and its members have played a very big part in shaping the future of Police Schools and Police Hospitals. A school can be a building but it can’t be a centre of education which is impossible without hard work,” he said.
For that he expressed gratitude to the PWWA whose efforts are behind the success of Police Public Schools. “It feels satisfactory that children are going to schools everyday and gone are the days when school remains locked maximum time,” the DGP said.
Dr Rubinder Kaur Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), J&K addressing on the occasion said that out of seven Police public schools across the UT five are affiliated with State Board of School Education. She said Police Public Schools at Jammu and Srinagar are affiliated with Central Board of School Education (CBSE).