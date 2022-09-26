JKBOSE issues schedule for holding class 10 to 12 annual exams

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has issued the official schedule for holding annual and bi-annual examinations of class 10th to 12th students in J&K UT and Ladakh UT.

The move comes weeks after the School Education Department (SED) J&K ordered for shifting to the March session of examination for class 10th to 12th students from the current academic session. As per the government decision, the annual 2022 examination for class 10th and 12th will be now held in March-April 2023.

Meanwhile, as per the official schedule announced by the JK Board, "various public examinations" will now be conducted uniformly across the Union territory of J&K and Union territory of Ladakh. As per the schedule, the annual regular examinations of classes 10th, 11th and 12th shall be held in March in both the divisions of J&K UT and Ladakh UT excluding hard zones. m"The annual regular examination of hard zones of J&K UT and Ladakh UT, will be held in April," the Board notification reads.It reads that the result of annual (regular) examination of Kashmir and Jammu Division besides Ladakh UT including hard zones will be declared simultaneously in June.