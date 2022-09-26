JKBOSE issues schedule for holding class 10 to 12 annual exams

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has issued the official schedule for holding annual and bi-annual examinations of class 10th to 12th students in J&K UT and Ladakh UT.
The move comes weeks after the School Education Department (SED) J&K ordered for shifting to the March session of examination for class 10th to 12th students from the current academic session. As per the government decision, the annual 2022 examination for class 10th and 12th will be now held in March-April 2023.
Meanwhile, as per the official schedule announced by the JK Board, "various public examinations" will now be conducted uniformly across the Union territory of J&K and Union territory of Ladakh. As per the schedule, the annual regular examinations of classes 10th, 11th and 12th shall be held in March in both the divisions of J&K UT and Ladakh UT excluding hard zones. m"The annual regular examination of hard zones of J&K UT and Ladakh UT, will be held in April," the Board notification reads.It reads that the result of annual (regular) examination of Kashmir and Jammu Division besides Ladakh UT including hard zones will be declared simultaneously in June.
"Annual private and bi-annual examination in J&K UT and Ladakh UT will be held in August and its result will be declared in October," the notice reads.
As per the BOSE figures, around 444 schools- 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.
In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, Bandipora 19, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28 and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.
In Jammu division 50 schools of Kishtwar, Reasi 47, Rajouri 7, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64 and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.
As per the schedule framed by BOSE, the schools in J&K UT excluding hard zones will have 180 working days, 60 days winter vacation and 10 days of summer vacation in one academic session. While the JK Board has formally announced the examination schedule for holding class 10th to 12th examination, the SED is indecisive over holding annual (Term II) examination of Junior classes in Kashmir division. The uncertainty has left all the stakeholders including students, parents and teachers in a dilemma.
Recently, the J&K SCERT has recommended to hold the term II examination of junior classes in March. However, the government is yet to issue a formal order for the same. "There is no clarity whether the Term II examination of junior classes will be held in November this year or March 2023. The formal announcement of the government can clear the ambiguity," a school teacher said.