JKBOSE readies to distribute textbooks to Govt, pvt schools

"We are ready with our preparation and books will be provided before the commencement of the new session. We have asked the private schools to teach JKBOSE books from 6th to 8th and we have printed our textbooks accordingly to meet the demand," he said.

Director Academics J&K Board Dr Sudhir Singh said that it becomes mandatory for the private schools to prescribe the JKBOSE text books to the students once they get affiliation from JK Board.

"All the private schools have to recommend our textbooks. The moment we give our affiliation to any private schools it becomes mandatory for them to use JKBOSE books," he told Greater Kashmir. "The (private schools) at the time of submission of their documents assure us that they have been recommending and prescribing all JKBOSE text books and are teaching them in schools. They have to do it," he said.

As already reported, the authorities at JKBOSE in January this year directed all the private schools to prescribe textbooks published by the Board, for classes 6th to 8th from the current academic session.