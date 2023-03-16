JKBOSE readies to distribute textbooks to Govt, pvt schools

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set for the distribution of the textbooks to the government and private schools as the new academic session in all the JK Board affiliated government and private schools is likely to commence from April month.
The JKBOSE has set its target to cater to demands of all the government and private schools with the supply of the textbooks for the school children.
Joint Secretary Publication division, Altaf Hussain said some of the textbooks are already available in market for sale while the Board is readying itself to provide the textbooks to all the government schools by March ending.
"We are ready with our preparation and books will be provided before the commencement of the new session. We have asked the private schools to teach JKBOSE books from 6th to 8th and we have printed our textbooks accordingly to meet the demand," he said.
Director Academics J&K Board Dr Sudhir Singh said that it becomes mandatory for the private schools to prescribe the JKBOSE text books to the students once they get affiliation from JK Board.
"All the private schools have to recommend our textbooks. The moment we give our affiliation to any private schools it becomes mandatory for them to use JKBOSE books," he told Greater Kashmir. "The (private schools) at the time of submission of their documents assure us that they have been recommending and prescribing all JKBOSE text books and are teaching them in schools. They have to do it," he said.
As already reported, the authorities at JKBOSE in January this year directed all the private schools to prescribe textbooks published by the Board, for classes 6th to 8th from the current academic session.
The Board has warned the private schools of action if the directions will not be implemented on ground.
The JK Board has also advised parents not to purchase books which are not published by JKBOSE.
Notably, the circular instructions were issued months after the J&K government implemented National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and shifted the session to March in sync with the national academic calendar.
"We give them reminders from time to time because it is our job to ensure strict implementation of our directions," Sudhir Singh said.
He said the textbooks prescribed and published by JKBOSE are cost effective and they ensure that these books are affordable for all the sections of the society.
"The price is fixed in such a way that all the rich people and the poorest of the poor should be able to purchase it. And from this session we will ensure that the government and private schools have a common curriculum so that the poor and rich children are taught the same textbooks," he said.
About the quality and the content of the JKBOSE books, Sudhir Singh said that the JKBOSE books have maintained a good standard in terms of the paper quality, presentation and the content.
"In terms of content, our books have the same content as that of NCERT books. Almost 70 percent content is the same and the rest of the 30 percent content is localised by the JK board," he said.