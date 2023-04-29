JKBOSE’s directive to affiliated private schools | ‘Mention name of Board in bold letters on signboards’

Srinagar: In a first of its kind, the JK Board of School Education has made it mandatory for all the affiliated private schools to mention the name of the Board in "bold Letters" on the signboards installed by the schools.

The instructions have been issued following the complaints received by JKBOSE that some of the private educational institutions were misleading the parents and students over the affiliation and registration granted to the schools.

The JKBOSE in a fresh circular has stated that the some private schools affiliated with the J&K BOSE were "beguiling of the gullible masses" by resorting to the use of hoardings indicating the parents and students of imparting studies on the pattern or being affiliated to other Recognized boards.