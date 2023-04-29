JKBOSE’s directive to affiliated private schools | ‘Mention name of Board in bold letters on signboards’

Srinagar: In a first of its kind, the JK Board of School Education has made it mandatory for all the affiliated private schools to mention the name of the Board in "bold Letters" on the signboards installed by the schools.
The instructions have been issued following the complaints received by JKBOSE that some of the private educational institutions were misleading the parents and students over the affiliation and registration granted to the schools.
The JKBOSE in a fresh circular has stated that the some private schools affiliated with the J&K BOSE were "beguiling of the gullible masses" by resorting to the use of hoardings indicating the parents and students of imparting studies on the pattern or being affiliated to other Recognized boards.
"These schools are actually being affiliated to JK BOSE and the instructions were issued on March 27 to all these schools to install signboards and school boards clearly reflecting the name of their institution with the school code along with the name of the affiliating Boards as Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education in bold letters," the circular reads.
In order to have a firsthand information with regard to the implementation of the circular instructions, the Secretary JKBOSE has instructed all the deputy, assistant and in-charge officers of the sub and branch offices of the JKBOSE, Kashmir division that the action taken report along with GI tagged photographic proof, be acquired from all the affiliated academic institutions of their respective dominions.
"The report be submitted to the office of the joint secretary General, Kashmir Division, within a period of seven working days positively," the circular reads.
