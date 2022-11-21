JKYF offers scholarship to 70 students

Srinagar: The speakers at a function which was organised by J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) at Govt Degree College Boys Pulwama called for inculcating spirit of volunteerism among a cross section of people. They also emphasised the need to empower economically weaker sections through quality education.
In the scholarship cheque distribution function, JKYF distributed about Rs 3 lakh among 70 scholars under the pre-matric (Basic Education Scholarship Programme) and Higher Education Scholarship (HESP) Professional Programme (Professional) welfare programmes.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz, ADDC District Pulwama, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that the society should come forward to contribute for the humanitarian cause while utilising individual capacities and capabilities for common good.
Commending JKYF for its sincere services, he urged people to help the needy irrespective of any prejudice, which in turn, will be rewarded by Allah (SWT).
Guest of honour, Nowshad Ahmad Rather, District Nodal Officer NGOs, Pulwama, said that he has been witnessing exceptional professional work of JKYF in reaching out to the poor and needy through its available resources including during COVID pandemic.
Rather enjoined upon the people to take care of needy neighbors, relatives and other deserving sections of the society.
Dr Talat Majeed, Department of Agriculture, Pulwama, made an appeal to the general public to extend wholehearted support to common humanitarian causes.
Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone urged students to concentrate on their studies in a serious and professional manner to avail ample opportunities to excel in their careers around the world.
Former chairman and Member Permanent Accountability Commission, JKYF, gave an overview of the programmes and welfare initiatives of JKYF.
Earlier, three girl students including two NEET- 2022 qualifiers shared their experiences on the occasion.
Volunteer Nisar ul Haq Nadvi recited verses from Holy Quran while as Farooq Ahmad presented Naat (Praise Poetry for Prophet Mohammed PBUH). Retired lecturer Mohammad Abdullah Ahangar made a Dua on the occasion.
District Representative Pulwama, in his vote of thanks extended gratitude to all the participants. He urged the scholars to feel free to approach Pulwama unit for any kind of facilitation. Javaid Jawad, Programme Executive Press and PR Division, conducted the proceedings.