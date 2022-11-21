JKYF offers scholarship to 70 students

Srinagar: The speakers at a function which was organised by J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) at Govt Degree College Boys Pulwama called for inculcating spirit of volunteerism among a cross section of people. They also emphasised the need to empower economically weaker sections through quality education.

In the scholarship cheque distribution function, JKYF distributed about Rs 3 lakh among 70 scholars under the pre-matric (Basic Education Scholarship Programme) and Higher Education Scholarship (HESP) Professional Programme (Professional) welfare programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz, ADDC District Pulwama, who was chief guest on the occasion, said that the society should come forward to contribute for the humanitarian cause while utilising individual capacities and capabilities for common good.

Commending JKYF for its sincere services, he urged people to help the needy irrespective of any prejudice, which in turn, will be rewarded by Allah (SWT).