JNV Jhansi-JNV Rajouri student exchange programme ends abruptly

Srinagar: In a shocking turn of events, the student exchange programme between Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and JNV Rajouri came to an abrupt end month ahead of schedule due to a charged atmosphere witnessed at JNV Jhansi.

The incident reportedly involved physical altercations between the students, resulting in the cancellation of a year-long integration exchange programme.

A group of students from JNV Rajouri that was on a visit to JNV Jhansi as part of the exchange programme said that they were subjected to physical assaults by the students of the host school and locals.

The incident unfolded after the students from JNV Jhansi, who had visited JNV Rajouri earlier, informed their peers about the heated arguments between the two student groups.

An official said that the visiting students from JNV Rajouri were subsequently sent back to their respective institutes in private vehicles.

In response, the authorities decided to return the students of JNV Jhansi to their parent schools, leading to the abrupt termination of the exchange programme.