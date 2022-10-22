‘JSW’s primary priority is to work with academia’

Srinagar: The week-long workshop on ‘Computational Techniques in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (CTiMME-2022) concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) NIT Srinagar. It was sponsored by JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd, Lassipora Pulwama in association with Thermo-Calc Software, Micress, and MicroSim.

The valedictory session was attended by Incharge-Director and Dean R&C Prof M.F. Wani, Prof. G.A. Harmain, Professor, HAG, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dean Alumni and International Affairs, Prof.Nazir Ahmad Sheikh.

The event was presided over by chief guest Sanjay Goyel, Executive Vice President- Marketing Jindal Steel Ltd, while as Head of JSW Pulwama Bilal Ahmed Sheikh, an alumnus of MME (Batch 2010), was ‘guest of honour’ on the occasion.