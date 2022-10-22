Srinagar: The week-long workshop on ‘Computational Techniques in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (CTiMME-2022) concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday.
The workshop was organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) NIT Srinagar. It was sponsored by JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd, Lassipora Pulwama in association with Thermo-Calc Software, Micress, and MicroSim.
The valedictory session was attended by Incharge-Director and Dean R&C Prof M.F. Wani, Prof. G.A. Harmain, Professor, HAG, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dean Alumni and International Affairs, Prof.Nazir Ahmad Sheikh.
The event was presided over by chief guest Sanjay Goyel, Executive Vice President- Marketing Jindal Steel Ltd, while as Head of JSW Pulwama Bilal Ahmed Sheikh, an alumnus of MME (Batch 2010), was ‘guest of honour’ on the occasion.
In his message, Director NIT, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the MME department and said such workshops are the need of the hour.
“If a few of the participants will get motivated through this workshop then it will be a great achievement,” he said.
Dean R&C Prof M.F. Wani appreciated the MME department for organizing the workshop on a relevant topic.
He expressed his gratitude to JSW for sponsoring the workshop and hoped that in future they will sponsor more courses in the institute. NIT Srinagar will also extend help by using our testing facility, he said.
Institute’s Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari also appreciated MME department for organising this workshop. The institute is committed to take all possible steps to empower society, he said.
Prof.Bukhari said the institute plans to keep organizing these programs in future also with full vigor.
In his key speech, Sanjay Goyel, Executive Vice President - Marketing Jindal SteelLtd said JSW’s primary priority is to work with academia.
“We are doing a lot of work in terms of collaboration with educational institutions across the country. Material science is vital and a lot of work is being done to explore this field,” he said.
Goyel said JSW Group is a $22 billion leading conglomerate known across the country as “strategic first mover”.
“Our group is spearheading initiatives in core sectors like Steel, Energy, Cement, Infrastructure, Ventures, Paints and Sports,” he said.
Dean Alumni and International Affairs, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Sheikh highlighted his association with computational engineering and students to explore more subjects in this field.
On the occasion, Prof. G.A. Harmain insisted young budding engineers go through the failure histories that have occurred by the wrong choice of materials. These are steps for success in the future, he said.
“Looking at the success stories will not give you anything in your lives, failures are part of life and they teach us more than successful stories, ‘’ he said.
Head of JSW Pulwama Mr Bilal Ahmed Sheikh said that JSW is coming with its own plant in Jammu and Kashmir at LassiporaPulwama.
“Most of the people from J&K will be recruited for the said plant. JSW is one of the leading companies in India and is progressing in multiple sectors each day,” he said.
A formal vote of thanks was presented by Chairman Workshop CTiMME-2022and HOD, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, NIT Srinagar, Dr. Yashwant Mehta.
He thanked Chief Guest Sanjay Goyel, Executive Vice President - Marketing Jindal Steel Ltd. Guest of Honor Mr Bilal Ahmad, Director NIT Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar Prof.Bukhari, Dean R&C Prof. MF Wani and other guests.
Asst. Prof. Dr. Irfan Samad Wani and Asst. Prof. Dr. Prakash G. Ranaware from MME Department were the conveners, while as Dr. Srinibash Mishra, Dr.Anshul Gupta and Er. Aravi Muzaffar were the coordinator for the program.
Convener of the workshop, Dr. Irfan Samad Wani said the workshop was intended to cover the fundamentals of computational techniques applicable in Metallurgical Thermodynamics, Microstructure, Phase transformations of materials, and Mechanical behaviour of materials.
“The resource persons for the workshop were highly experienced faculty members among them Prof.Pinaki Prasad Bhattacharjee (IIT Hyderabad)delivered special invited talk online from Kyoto University Japan
The other speakers were Dr. Shantanu Madge (IIT Jammu), Dr. Saswata Bhattacharya (IIT Hyderabad), Dr.Amitava Banerjee (IIT Jodhpur), Dr. K. Guruvidyathri (UOH), Dr. Rahul MR (IIT Dhanbad), Dr. Dasari Mohan (IIT Bombay).