JU Asst Prof figures in list of top 2% world scientists

Jammu: Dr Sandeep Arya, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, University of Jammu, has figured in Stanford University list of top 2% scientists in the world.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. Field and sub-field specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least 5 papers. Career-long data are updated to end-of-2021 and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2021.

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field. 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the Sept 1, 2022 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of the citation year 2021.

This work uses Scopus data provided by Elsevier through ICSR Lab.