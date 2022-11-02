JU signs MoU for training programmes

Jammu: The University of Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for imparting various Training Programmes in the field of IoT at PG Department of Computer Science and IT with Advance tech India Pvt. Ltd, Mohali.

The MoU was signed in presence of Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu and Arvind Dixit, Director, Advancetech.

Prof Umesh Rai appreciated the Head and faculty members of the Department of Computer Science and IT, University of Jammu for taking an initiative to engage the corporate sector.

Prof Rai emphasised that Departments must collaborate and extend association so that the premier institutions can contribute towards the growth of the students of the University.