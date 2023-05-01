JU to launch disaster management courses for army personnel

Jammu: The University of Jammu today launched disaster management courses for army personnel.
Addressing the media, Vice Chancellor, the University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai said that “The University is taking a landmark initiative by starting certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in mountain craft and disaster management and snow craft and disaster management for jawans and officers.”
The Vice-Chancellor was flanked by Prof Rajni Kant, Dean of Research Studies, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Convener, JKSET, Prof Sundeep Pandita, Director, Disaster Management Centre, Prof A.S Jasrotia and Incharge media cell, Dr Vinay Thusoo.
Three skill-based certificate courses in collaboration with HAWS in disaster management with a focus on search, rescue, and survival, snow craft and avalanche rescue, rock craft, and mountain rescue shall be conducted for the students of JU in collaboration with HAWS.
These programmes shall be jointly conducted by the Disaster Management Centre of Geology Department and High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, said Prof Rai further stating that the skills imparted under the exchange programme shall make the students trained in rock craft and snow craft which will help them in developing adventure sports in the Union Territory.
Prof Rai further exhorted that these skills shall help in the generation of employment and increase the potential of tourism. While responding to the query by a media person, he said that the University is also formulating undergraduate degree and post-graduate degree programmes , especially for army personnel in Disaster Management. The Vice-Chancellor further illustrated that these path-breaking initiatives have been taken under the MOU between the University of Jammu and HAWS which shall be formally launched on 3rd May at HAWS training centre Sonmarg.
It is noteworthy to mention that the MoU records mutual intent for academic and research collaboration between the University of Jammu and HAWS for academic and technical advancement and progression of Army personnel and University students and faculty specifically in the discipline of high altitude studies and disaster management in mountainous regions.
Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Convener, State Eligibility Test in his address said that the University of Jammu, a nodal agency for the conduct of the State Eligibility Test for the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, is going to start the application process for the JKSET/LASET – 2023 from May 5 onwards. The candidate can apply online till June 5th.
On the popular demands of the students from J & K, this year a new subject “Tourism Management and Administration” is added to the JKSET examination. The examination shall be held on 1 October at 10 different cities of UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, said Prof Srivastava.
Prof. S. K. Pandita while elaborating on the details said that the certificate courses shall enhance the capability of the participating students in managing disasters, particularly in mountainous, high altitude, and glaciated regions. The theory and basic training component of these certificate courses shall be conducted by the Disaster Management Centre of the University of Jammu and the advanced practical training part shall be conducted by the HAWS.
Prof Seema Langar, Dean Faculty of Sciences, Prof Savita Nayyar, and other faculty members of the Geology Department were also present on the occasion.