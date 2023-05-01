JU to launch disaster management courses for army personnel

Jammu: The University of Jammu today launched disaster management courses for army personnel.

Addressing the media, Vice Chancellor, the University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai said that “The University is taking a landmark initiative by starting certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in mountain craft and disaster management and snow craft and disaster management for jawans and officers.”

The Vice-Chancellor was flanked by Prof Rajni Kant, Dean of Research Studies, Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Convener, JKSET, Prof Sundeep Pandita, Director, Disaster Management Centre, Prof A.S Jasrotia and Incharge media cell, Dr Vinay Thusoo.

Three skill-based certificate courses in collaboration with HAWS in disaster management with a focus on search, rescue, and survival, snow craft and avalanche rescue, rock craft, and mountain rescue shall be conducted for the students of JU in collaboration with HAWS.

These programmes shall be jointly conducted by the Disaster Management Centre of Geology Department and High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, said Prof Rai further stating that the skills imparted under the exchange programme shall make the students trained in rock craft and snow craft which will help them in developing adventure sports in the Union Territory.