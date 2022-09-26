JUIT, DTE sign MoU for collaborative initiatives in technical education

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Sundernagar, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative initiatives in the field of technical education. The MoU will pave the way for joint projects, joint seminars, skill development, outcome based training, R&D related services like “sharing of lab / library facilities and collaborative research in the field of technical education.”

Vivek Chandel, Director, Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh, Sundernagar and Dr. (Prof.) Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat signed the MoU. The event was witnessed by Maj. Gen. Rakesh Bassi, SM (Retd), Registrar and Dean of Students, Dr. Hemant Sood, Associate Professor, Biotechnology / Bioinformatics Deptt., JUIT, Sh. Rahul Dogra, Principal, Govt. ITI, Syri and Sh Pankaj Pathak, HoD CS Deptt. Govt. Polytechnic, Kandaghat and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Verma, Assistant Registrar (Academics), JUIT.

Prof. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics & Research), Dr. Shruti Jain, Associate Dean (Innovation), Heads of various departments were also present during the ceremony.