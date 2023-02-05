JU's journalism department holds session on PR

The Department of Journalism and Media Studies of University of Jammu organised a discussion on “Public Relations Strategies, Digital Landscape and Audiences."

The interaction was held as part of an interactive session series organised by the department.

On this occasion, senior Assistant Prof. and former Head of Journalism and Mass Communication department of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora Monisa Qadiri briefed the media students on Public Relations, its symbiotic relation with media and career prospects in the field of Public Relations in digital era.

She said that it was very important for budding journalists to connect with different people in their surroundings and that Public Relations involves consistent effort in order to develop and maintain good relations with its various publics.