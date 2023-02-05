JU's journalism department holds session on PR

The Department of Journalism and Media Studies of University of Jammu organised a discussion on “Public Relations Strategies, Digital Landscape and Audiences."
The interaction was held as part of an interactive session series organised by the department.
On this occasion, senior Assistant Prof. and former Head of Journalism and Mass Communication department of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora Monisa Qadiri briefed the media students on Public Relations, its symbiotic relation with media and career prospects in the field of Public Relations in digital era.
She said that it was very important for budding journalists to connect with different people in their surroundings and that Public Relations involves consistent effort in order to develop and maintain good relations with its various publics.
She explained various tools of PR to the media students and emphasized on reading good literature to write well which creates an impact in the society. She urged the media students to not limit themselves to books but also to connect with people and society at large in order to be effective communicators.
“Constructive criticism helps one to consistently grow in the opted fields of journalism,” she said.
The coordinator Journalism and Media Studies Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal presided over the function. In his address, he shared his views and experiences with students and encouraged them to be successful reporters in future.
In-charge head of Journalism and Media Studies department Dr. Garima Gupta in her address shared the progress made by media students in covering daily events report of the on-going 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival (Antarnaad) and their contribution in the newsletter published on a daily basis.
Earlier, Dr. Ravia Gupta in her introductory remarks encouraged the students to keep moving forward and face challenges head-on.
Dr. Pardeep Singh Bali shared his views on women empowerment and how women are coming forward and taking up challenges in the field of journalism.