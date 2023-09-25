JU’s Poonch Campus marks World NSS Day with cleanliness drive

Poonch: In observance of World National Service Scheme (NSS) Day, a significant cleanliness drive was organised at the Poonch Campus, reaffirming the institution's commitment to community service and environment.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members and non teaching staff members, all eager to contribute to the noble cause of keeping the campus and its surroundings clean and green. The cleanliness drive, organised by the NSS I/C of Poonch Campus Kalpna Sudan, witnessed an impressive turnout of volunteers. Equipped with cleaning tools the participants enthusiastically took up the task of clearing litter, debris and maintaining hygiene across the campus premises.

Director Poonch Campus Prof. Rakesh Vaid in his message congratulated students, faculty and staff for carrying out cleanliness drive. The Director expressed his appreciation for the wholehearted involvement of students, faculty members and non teaching staff members. He emphasised the importance of community engagement and the role of NSS in shaping responsible citizens and fostering a sense of duty towards society.

“The initiative aligned with the larger mission of NSS to instill a sense of social responsibility and environmental consciousness among the youth. It emphasized the importance of active civic engagement and encouraged students to take part in activities that enhance the well-being of their communities,” Director Poonch Campus Prof Rakesh Vaid added.