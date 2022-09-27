JUTA to resume academic duties from Sep 28

Jammu: Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) today decided to change the mode of protest and mount pressure on university administration in support of their demands.
In an executive council meeting of JUTA, they decided that the teachers will resume all academic duties like delivering lectures and guiding research scholars from tomorrow i.e. 28th of September 2022.
According to JUTA president, Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, the teachers will go to the classes by wearing black badges and will observe total non-cooperation with the university administration with regard to NAAC accreditation.
It was also decided that no official communication from the office of the Registrar will be honoured and responded to till the case of appointment of Dr. Chandra Shekhar’s wife on compassionate ground is forwarded to the office of Lieutenant Governor by the administration and the Registrar is removed from the official position.
The Association will also observe a peaceful protest march around the University Campus in support of their demands on every Thursday till their demands are met.
The house maintained that Dr. Chandra Shekhar’s death happened due to procedural lapse on the part of JUICCASH and the administration and that the administration is also responsible for mishandling the situation after his demise. The house was of the view that had the decision of dissolution of JUICCASH been taken earlier, probably the teachers would have reacted to the situation differently.
This is a testimony that the administration has no regard, whatsoever, for the dignity of teachers, career of students, academics and reputation of the University. Instead of taking corrective measures the university administration was busy blaming the teachers for loss of teaching hours even though the teachers had put very genuine demands in a very peaceful way.