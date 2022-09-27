JUTA to resume academic duties from Sep 28

Jammu: Jammu University Teachers Association (JUTA) today decided to change the mode of protest and mount pressure on university administration in support of their demands.

In an executive council meeting of JUTA, they decided that the teachers will resume all academic duties like delivering lectures and guiding research scholars from tomorrow i.e. 28th of September 2022.

According to JUTA president, Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, the teachers will go to the classes by wearing black badges and will observe total non-cooperation with the university administration with regard to NAAC accreditation.

It was also decided that no official communication from the office of the Registrar will be honoured and responded to till the case of appointment of Dr. Chandra Shekhar’s wife on compassionate ground is forwarded to the office of Lieutenant Governor by the administration and the Registrar is removed from the official position.