Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 | DLSA Ganderbal organises legal awareness prog

Ganderbal: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today organised a Legal Awareness programme on the “Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015” at Hyderia Model High School Ganderbal.
The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and guidance of Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.
The programme was spearheaded by Advocate Hilal Ahmad Ganaie, who shared his valuable knowledge amongst the students about the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
Speaking on the occasion he said that the Act has been enacted by the Indian Parliament on 21st December 2015 with an aim to provide care, protection, treatment, development, and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection, and those in conflict with law.
This act has been formulated keeping in mind the rights of the children and their best interests, he added.
The act provides for the establishment of child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards, and special courts, which will ensure speedy justice for children in need of care and protection and those in conflict with the law. He also said that the act emphasizes the need for child-friendly proceedings and a reliable process for the rehabilitation of children.
He further added that the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 also recognizes the importance of education for children and ensures that every child has the right to education, irrespective of their social or economic background.
The programme was attended by principal, teachers, staff members and students of Hyderai Model High School, Panel Lawyer and PLVs of DLSA Ganderbal.