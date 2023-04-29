Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 | DLSA Ganderbal organises legal awareness prog

Ganderbal: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today organised a Legal Awareness programme on the “Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015” at Hyderia Model High School Ganderbal.

The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and guidance of Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

The programme was spearheaded by Advocate Hilal Ahmad Ganaie, who shared his valuable knowledge amongst the students about the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the Act has been enacted by the Indian Parliament on 21st December 2015 with an aim to provide care, protection, treatment, development, and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection, and those in conflict with law.