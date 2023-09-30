Kashmir College Professor publishes book with Oxford University Press

Srinagar: A college professor from the J&K’s Higher Education Department (JK-HED) has published a book with the Indian branch of the reputed publishing company, Oxford University Press.

The book, authored by Dr Tauseef Ahmad Parray, highlights an emerging discourse in the Islamic political thought, “Islam and Democracy in the 21 st Century”.

Dr. Parray, an Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies in the JK-HED since 2016, is presently posted at GDC Sogam, Kupwara, and hails from south Kashmir’s Tral, Pulwama.

Dr. Parray has done his Masters and PhD from University of Kashmir and Aligarh Muslim University, respectively, and has numerous publications (journal articles, book chapters and essays/reviews) and seven books to his credit.

His major areas of specialization are Islamic political thought, Islam and modernity, Islamic intellectual tradition and Quranic studies.