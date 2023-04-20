Kashmir schools witness thin student attendance due to incessant rainfall

Srinagar: Incessant rainfall in Kashmir has led to considerable drop in attendance of students in schools.

The continuous downpour has resulted in a dip in temperature and a rise in water levels in and around the school premises, making it difficult for students to attend classes.

An official said that besides continuous rainfall and Eid festivity, poor infrastructure in government schools has also been attributed to the low attendance in schools, particularly up to the elementary level.

The officials said that the majority of the schools lack proper drainage systems, resulting in accumulation of rainwater on school grounds and surroundings, making it almost impossible for the students to navigate their way to school.

"The onset of Eid festivities is also another factor that has contributed to the dip in attendance. Many students are already taking time off to prepare for the upcoming holiday and spend time with their families," said a Chief Education Officer (CEO) posted in one of the north Kashmir districts.