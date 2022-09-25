Kashmir University holds webinar to mark World Pharmacists Day

Srinagar: The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences University of Kashmir on Sunday organised a webinar to mark the World Pharmacists Day.
An invited talk on “Career Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Management” was delivered by Dr Manthan D Janodia, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy Management, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Karnataka.
The webinar was attended by faculty members, research scholars and students.
Prof Zulfiqar Ali Bhat, Head, Department of Computer Sciences KU, who was the chief guest, explained the importance of the World Pharmacists Day celebrated every year on September 25 by more than four million pharmacists, educators and pharmaceutical scientists under the aegis of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).
In his welcome address, Prof Mubashir Hussain Masoodi, Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences KU said this day aims to encourage activities that promote and advocate the role of pharmacists in improving healthcare in every corner of the world.
Director, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling KU, Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq said that in light of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'World Pharmacists Day' celebrations, "we need to dwell extensively upon the emerging new areas in which pharmacists can deliver their professional services and explore new career opportunities for the budding pharmacists as a result of the rapidly transforming and dynamic global job markets".
In his presentation, Prof Janodia discussed various career opportunities in pharmacy management including Intellectual Property Management, Regulatory Affairs, International Marketing, Advertising, Pharmaco-economics, Pharmaco-epidemiology, Data Analytics, Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, Sales and Marketing and Clinical Research. He impressed upon the students to deviate from the traditional roles of a pharmacist and "think differently". Dr Reyaz Hussain delivered the vote of thanks.