Kashmir University holds webinar to mark World Pharmacists Day

Srinagar: The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences University of Kashmir on Sunday organised a webinar to mark the World Pharmacists Day.

An invited talk on “Career Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Management” was delivered by Dr Manthan D Janodia, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacy Management, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Karnataka.

The webinar was attended by faculty members, research scholars and students.

Prof Zulfiqar Ali Bhat, Head, Department of Computer Sciences KU, who was the chief guest, explained the importance of the World Pharmacists Day celebrated every year on September 25 by more than four million pharmacists, educators and pharmaceutical scientists under the aegis of International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).