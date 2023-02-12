Kashmir University’s G-20 leap

The Kashmir University (KU) is grabbing headlines these days. The University has been chosen as one of the destinations in the country where Youth20 and Civil20 events are being held in connection with India’s G20 Presidency. The University authorities, faculty and students have all good reasons to cheer about this news. According to KU officials, the University of Kashmir has been chosen among 15 institutions in the country for Youth 20 events which are nationally very important. India has assumed G20 Presidency for the year 2023 and is holding many big events especially in selected universities.

According to Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University, Prof Neelofer Khan, the Kashmir University’s leadership for events like Y20 and C20, which are a part of the country's G20 Presidency, is “an important milestone in the journey of the University to contribute towards advancing the national aspirations, policies and programmes”.

“It is one of the important mandates of the University to position its programmes and policies in sync with the present and future needs of the society, and our association with G20 events is a giant leap in that direction,” she said in an exclusive chat with Greater Kashmir on Sunday.

Prof Nilofer Khan said that during the country's G20 Presidency, 17 important Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been identified for attainment and in this regard, the University of Kashmir is “responding to the clarion call of our Honourable Prime Minister to engage students and youth to help advance the country's G20 goals.”

“Our Honourable Chancellor has also directed for holding various events and competitions in Universities to raise awareness on the 17 SDGs,” she said.

As per a press release issued by Kashmir University on Saturday, the two-day Civil 20 or C20 event is being held at Gandhi Bhawan on February 13-14. C20 is an Official Engagement Group of G20 providing a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations and Government representatives to engage important stakeholders for discussion on selected themes. The theme for KU’s Working Group Meeting on ‘Gender Equality and Disability’ is ‘Women’s Safety’ and ‘Engaging Men and Boys.’