KGBV Hafrada school yet to be shifted to new building

Kupwara: A newly constructed building for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) School located at Hafrada village of Handwara was e-inaugurated by authorities on July 7, 2021. But surprisingly the school has not been shifted yet to the new building causing immense hardships for over 50 girls studying here.

The locals of the area are anguished against authorities for not shifting the school to the new building.

“After the building was inaugurated around two years ago, we thought the sufferings of our girls would end but donot know why authorities are reluctant to not shift the school to new building,” said a local.

The school is presently functioning from a four room old building with only one washroom.

“The girls are being offered food, shelter and studies in the same building which really tells upon the smooth functioning of the school and most importantly in the given circumstances one cannot anticipate quality education here,” said father of a girl.