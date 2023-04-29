KU calls FMGs for 'counseling'

“Calling for Counselling Session on May 1 is admission of wrongdoing and mass bungling in the first selection list because the University will now be issuing the fresh selection list based on Counselling,” said the aspirants, who wished anonymity.

They said the Dean Office completely failed to maintain transparency in the first selection list because of which the Counselling is being held.

“There are candidates who have applied for NOC for Rotatory Internship after the last date. These candidates are also being called for Counselling which implies that the University has now taken the Counselling route to accommodate them,” they alleged.

On Friday, the Academic Section of the University issued notice asking Foreign Medical Graduates to appear in Counselling Session on May 1.

“Preferences for Colleges are not sought after Selection List or General Merit List is issued. It is sought at the time of submission of applications only. We want Liutenant Governor to order a high-level inquiry into the whole case so that officials responsible for playing with our career are punished,” the aspirants said, alleging that officials were trying to hide their misdeeds by taking the Counselling route for finalizing Internship selections.

“We went to Dean Academic Office on Friday and asked for report of Inquiry Committee constituted by VC. But we were told that it is a Confidential Report. What’s so Confidential in the report that it is not being shared with us?” the aspirants said, adding that the LG should ask for the Inquiry Report so that all candidates know the truth.

The aspirants demanded that Crime Branch and ACB should register FIR in the matter so that justice is done with them.

“It is sad that the University authorities who boast of excellence have not been able to finalize a list of FMGs for three months. This has exposed the authorities,” the aspirants said.