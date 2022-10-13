KU commemorates International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management on Thursday organised several activities to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), which is observed annually on October 13 to raise awareness on disaster management.
The global theme for this year’s IDDRR was, “Early Warning and Early Action for All”.
Faculty, research scholars and PG students of both Geography and Disaster Management courses offered by the department participated in the day-long event, which included insightful talks and discussions by experts including Prof M Sultan Bhat, Prof Shamim A Shah and Prof Pervez Ahmed.
Highlighting the significance of forecasting, early-warning and timely action for a comprehensive disaster risk reduction strategy, Prof Bhat emphasised on improving the practical skills of the disaster management students to make them capable of actively participating in policy formulation and decision-making to evolve better disaster management strategies.
Prof Shamim spoke on the importance of disaster management and cited certain examples to highlight the importance of introducing disaster management subject at the University level.
Prof Pervez Ahmed, Head of the Department, discussed the evolution and conceptual framework of disaster management. He also talked about the importance of celebrating IDDRR with the aim of developing resilience among communities on coping and mitigating the impacts of disasters.
Prof Pervez also apprised the participants about the initiatives being taken by the department to provide theoretical and practical exposure to the students and research scholars.
A short film titled “Climate change and Disasters” by Er Abdul Rashid from EMMRC, University of Kashmir, was also screened at the event, which also saw a quiz competition and poster presentation by the students and research scholars.
Dr G M Rather, Dr Javeed A Rather and Dr M Shafi Bhat judged the winners of these activities. Dr Akhtar Alamand and his team conducted proceedings of the event.