KU commemorates International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management on Thursday organised several activities to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), which is observed annually on October 13 to raise awareness on disaster management.

The global theme for this year’s IDDRR was, “Early Warning and Early Action for All”.

Faculty, research scholars and PG students of both Geography and Disaster Management courses offered by the department participated in the day-long event, which included insightful talks and discussions by experts including Prof M Sultan Bhat, Prof Shamim A Shah and Prof Pervez Ahmed.