KU contingent bags 8 awards in North-Zone Youth Festival

Srinagar: A contingent of students from the University of Kashmir has won eight awards at the 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival hosted by the University of Jammu.

The five-day festival ‘Antarnaad’, which was inaugurated by Honourable Chancellor, Shri Manoj Sinha, was organised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, and 49 students from the University of Kashmir participated in various activities held during the event.

The KU team bagged eight prizes in Elocution, Western Vocal Solo, Clay Modelling, Installation, Collage, Cultural Procession, Fine Arts and Folk Orchestra. The team, led by KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan, has qualified for Nationals in Clay Modelling and Installation competitions.