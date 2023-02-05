KU contingent bags 8 awards in North-Zone Youth Festival

Srinagar: A contingent of students from the University of Kashmir has won eight awards at the 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival hosted by the University of Jammu.
The five-day festival ‘Antarnaad’, which was inaugurated by Honourable Chancellor, Shri Manoj Sinha, was organised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, and 49 students from the University of Kashmir participated in various activities held during the event.
The KU team bagged eight prizes in Elocution, Western Vocal Solo, Clay Modelling, Installation, Collage, Cultural Procession, Fine Arts and Folk Orchestra. The team, led by KU Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan, has qualified for Nationals in Clay Modelling and Installation competitions.
Suhail Ahmad Khan, Irtiqa Bazaz, Badru Nissa and Toiba Shafat Koul will now represent the University of Kashmir in the AIU 36th National-level Youth Festival being hosted by Jain University Bengaluru from 24-28 February, 2023.
KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan congratulated the team for the successful tour and wished them best for the National-level competitions.
“Participation in such festivals allows our students to showcase their talent and gain more confidence to further participate in national and international competitions,” she said, assuring that the University will provide the best possible facilities and infrastructure for its students to excel in extracurricular activities at the national and international level.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also congratulated the winners and wished them best for the upcoming AIU festival.