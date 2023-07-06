KU faculty expresses gratitude to LG over increase in retirement age of professors

Srinagar: The teaching fraternity of the University of Kashmir on Thursday welcomed the UT administration’s historic decision to enhance the retirement age of University professors to 65 years as per the UGC guidelines.

In a statement, the faculty members across University’s main and satellite campuses expressed their deep gratitude to the LG (Chancellor, University of Kashmir), Manoj Sinha, for taking the historic decision of increasing the retirement age and thus fulfilling the long-pending demand of the University professors.

The faculty members said the UT administration’s landmark decision will go a long way in further boosting the academic progression of the University and addressing the faculty shortage in the University to secure the academic interest of the student community.