KU holds interactive session on ‘design your degree’

Srinagar: To deliberate upon the initiatives of Higher Education in Jammu and Kashmir, under NEP 2020, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU) chaired a high level interactive session with the varsity’s senior functionaries and the representatives of University of Jammu (JU) here Tuesday to deliberate upon the launch of undergraduate programme on ‘design your degree’ and ‘college on wheels’.

A statement of KU issued here said that appreciating the efforts of the Higher Education Counsel J&K in taking up the initiative and shaping the future of teaching-learning, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that it was important to hold the interaction to understand the nitty-gritty of the concepts for the better and clearer understanding and the benefit of the student community.

She said the concept aims at giving students the options of choosing the subjects of their skill and passion and that they could design their degrees accordingly.

“This will bridge the gap between the academia and the real world problems as the focus of the programme is on experiential learning and project-based outcome. This is in tune with the NEP-2020 and we are contemplating introducing this in our curriculum,” Prof Khan said.