KU holds interactive session on ‘design your degree’

Srinagar: To deliberate upon the initiatives of Higher Education in Jammu and Kashmir, under NEP 2020, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU) chaired a high level interactive session with the varsity’s senior functionaries and the representatives of University of Jammu (JU) here Tuesday to deliberate upon the launch of undergraduate programme on ‘design your degree’ and ‘college on wheels’.
A statement of KU issued here said that appreciating the efforts of the Higher Education Counsel J&K in taking up the initiative and shaping the future of teaching-learning, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said that it was important to hold the interaction to understand the nitty-gritty of the concepts for the better and clearer understanding and the benefit of the student community.
She said the concept aims at giving students the options of choosing the subjects of their skill and passion and that they could design their degrees accordingly.
“This will bridge the gap between the academia and the real world problems as the focus of the programme is on experiential learning and project-based outcome. This is in tune with the NEP-2020 and we are contemplating introducing this in our curriculum,” Prof Khan said.
Having seen the template as adopted by Delhi University first and now JU, she said that the course would yield better results in terms of employability as students would have the capacity to become job providers than job seekers.
“This will motivate the students for higher education whereby they have the flexibility of opting subjects of their own interest and passion,” she said.
Director Colleges, Prof Yasmeen Ashai said the degrees should be designed in a way students get a chance to hone and polish their skills, areas of interest, and passion.
“This will give students an opportunity to develop their critical thinking and creativity as the degree is designed for employability,” she said. Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi said they had a good experience of adapting to changes and this course was designed for the youth who want to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.
“Such changes have always yielded good results and as things unfold, we will see how this can be further improved,” he said.
Dean, Academic Affairs, JU, Prof Naresh Padha said the purpose of the course was to motivate students towards out-of-class experiential learning.
“The students will introspect as per their skill-strength and can design a degree for a better future,” he said.