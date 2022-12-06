KU holds multiple outreach activities under 'My Town, My Pride'

Srinagar: Multiple activities related to celebration of J&K administration’s ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative continued to be organised by the University of Kashmir for the second consecutive day Tuesday.
A statement of KU issued here said that Vice Chancellor of KU Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a day-long orientation programme organised by the Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL) at Shanpora area, near the vniversity’s main campus, under the ‘My Town, My Pride’.
The programme discussed strategies on livelihood and financial inclusion of people, even as the VC stressed on skill development of local residents with special focus on Sozni art, copper work, bridal mehandi art and tailoring to enable young boys and girls to earn a decent livelihood.
More than 100 people, most women, participated in the programme.
The Department of Sociology organised another community awareness programme, on domestic violence, with its faculty, scholars and students holding a rally from the campus to the adjacent Hazratbal market.
The students also performed a street-play highlighting the need to curb domestic violence.
In another related programme, the Department of Students Welfare organised an art carnival at the University Model School.
More than 200 school students from adjacent areas participated in the event and sketched paintings and posters on the theme, ‘Preserving Art and Culture of Jammu and Kashmir’.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi said that the festival aimed to help young students understand how they could contribute to betterment of the urban landscapes.
The Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, held a programme ‘Transforming Urban J&K’ under the ‘My Town, My Pride’ programme.
The students and faculty of civil engineering inspected the Hazratbal market to see how it could be beautified with better aesthetics, cultural touches and additional civic amenities.
The Department of Environmental Sciences also held a session on solid waste disposal with the aim of developing a framework for better solid waste disposal in the city areas in near future.