KU holds multiple outreach activities under 'My Town, My Pride'

Srinagar: Multiple activities related to celebration of J&K administration’s ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative continued to be organised by the University of Kashmir for the second consecutive day Tuesday.

A statement of KU issued here said that Vice Chancellor of KU Prof Nilofer Khan chaired a day-long orientation programme organised by the Directorate of Lifelong Learning (DLL) at Shanpora area, near the vniversity’s main campus, under the ‘My Town, My Pride’.

The programme discussed strategies on livelihood and financial inclusion of people, even as the VC stressed on skill development of local residents with special focus on Sozni art, copper work, bridal mehandi art and tailoring to enable young boys and girls to earn a decent livelihood.

More than 100 people, most women, participated in the programme.