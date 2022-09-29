KU hosts 2-day northern regional conference

Srinagar: A two-day Northern Regional Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP) started at the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi inaugurated the conference, organised jointly by IISP and KU’s Population Research Centre (PRC).

Addressing health professionals and practitioners at the inaugural session, Prof Masoodi underlined the importance of population studies and research for better policy formulation to address the emerging challenges related to people’s welfare, especially in the important area of public health.

He said such conferences offer a great opportunity to health professionals and policy-planners to carry out extensive deliberations on how public health and welfare can be further improved and strengthened.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was a guest of honour, underscored the deleterious impacts of an imbalance between population and available resources that cater to the needs of this population. He said institutions need to collaborate and partner to address the challenges vis-à-vis population, development, health and family welfare.