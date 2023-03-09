KU, KEI organise joint career guidance workshop

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday inaugurated a collaborative career guidance workshop for young students from across Kashmir who look forward to making their career choices.
A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long programme was jointly organised by the Students Counselling and Guidance Cell of the KU’s Public Relations Centre and Kashmir Education Initiative (KEI).
In her presidential address, Prof Khan urged the students, who had joined the workshop from across Kashmir to stay focused and work hard to achieve their career goals.
The VC congratulated the KEI and Student Counselling and Guidance Cell for collaborating for such important programmes that benefit young students at the grassroots.
Registrar Nisar Mir, who was a guest of honour, said the academic landscape in the country was transforming at all levels with the National Education Policy-2020.
President KEI Mehrajuddin Pandit highlighted the achievements and working of KEI, saying its career programmes mainly focus on providing professional help at high school, graduate and post-graduate level to help students make informed career choices.