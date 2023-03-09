KU, KEI organise joint career guidance workshop

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Thursday inaugurated a collaborative career guidance workshop for young students from across Kashmir who look forward to making their career choices.

A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long programme was jointly organised by the Students Counselling and Guidance Cell of the KU’s Public Relations Centre and Kashmir Education Initiative (KEI).

In her presidential address, Prof Khan urged the students, who had joined the workshop from across Kashmir to stay focused and work hard to achieve their career goals.