KU Law School holds legal awareness programme

Bandipora: School of Law, Kashmir University in collaboration with Hassan Khohiyami Memorial Degree College organised a career cum legal awareness programme at Bandipora.
The event was organized to spread the knowledge of law and the career opportunities in law, said organizers.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Professor School of Law, KU, Dr. Muhammad Yasin Wani emphasized on the importance of legal awareness camps and encouraged the students to work hard as such camps have the potential to benefit lacks of people.
He added that legal awareness does not make people aware about rights and duties but it helps citizens also to get social and economic justice.
He said that the spirit of rule of law has made the role of legal awareness more significant in mitigating the grievances and sufferings of people in the country. He said that the concept of delivery of justice may vary from place to place or country to country.
"But the most accepted concept today is that the delivery of justice must be an uninterrupted and smooth function. Therefore, jurists say that we have to create an environment where justice delivery is looked upon not as a sovereign function but as a citizen-centric service," he said.
On the occasion, the speakers from the School of Law and Law Society threw light on legal rights and remedies.