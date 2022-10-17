KU Law School holds legal awareness programme

Bandipora: School of Law, Kashmir University in collaboration with Hassan Khohiyami Memorial Degree College organised a career cum legal awareness programme at Bandipora.

The event was organized to spread the knowledge of law and the career opportunities in law, said organizers.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Professor School of Law, KU, Dr. Muhammad Yasin Wani emphasized on the importance of legal awareness camps and encouraged the students to work hard as such camps have the potential to benefit lacks of people.

He added that legal awareness does not make people aware about rights and duties but it helps citizens also to get social and economic justice.