KU mourns student’s demise

Srinagar: A University of Kashmir (KU) student from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Sadaf Ayoub lost her battle for life after prolonged illness on Friday evening.

A statement of KU issued here said that Sadaf was a 1st semester student in the Department of Urdu, hailing from Lassipora, Pulwama.

Terming Sadaf’s demise untimely and sad, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan expressed her grief and sorrow and prayed for peace and mercy to the departed soul.

She also expressed her condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for strength and forbearance to the family.

“Losing Sadaf is an equal loss to the university and we pray for peace and mercy to her soul and patience to the family. The entire university mourns her demise and equally shares her family’s grief,” she said in her condolence message. Registrar KU Nisar Ahmad Mir expressed sorrow over losing a bright student.

Expressing condolences and sympathy with the family, the university administration, teaching and non-teaching staff, scholars and students also prayed for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the grieving family.