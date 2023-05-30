KU mulls pact with IIT Kanpur

Srinagar: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the University of Kashmir on Tuesday initiated formal discussions on entering into a pact that aims to promote incubations, innovations and entrepreneurship in the Varsity.

During a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan this morning, officials from IIT Kanpur led by its CEO Dr Nikhil Agarwal vowed to provide the technical and operational support to the University’s New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre or NewGen IEDC.

KU Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir, incubation manager IIT Kanpur Mr Imran Yusuf and Coordinator, NewGen IEDC KU Dr Sartaj Hussain were present during the meeting held in online-offline mode.