KU mulls partnership with J&K Bank to facilitate students

Srinagar: A team of senior academics from the University of Kashmir on Friday held detailed deliberations with top-level management of the J&K Bank to develop a close linkage with the corporate sector for providing hands-on training to the varsity's students.
Speaking about the objectives of the developing such linkages, Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan said the National Education Policy-2020 envisages students to be trained to tackle the real world problems and get exposed to working environments outside the University system.
“The NEP emphasises that students will have to work in the field as part of requirement for completion of their degrees. Such linkages with corporate institutions like J&K Bank are therefore very significant,” she said.
The KU team, which held the marathon deliberations at the J&K Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar, was led by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Farooq A Masoodi, and included Prof S Mufeed Ahmad from Department of Management Studies, Prof Aneesa Shafi, Dean of Students' Welfare and Prof Bikram Singh Bali from Department of Earth Sciences.
Giving details about the interactive session, Prof Masoodi said that a joint committee is being constituted to identify areas for mutual cooperation between the two institutions.
He said the University of Kashmir proposed to offer some management development programmes (MDPs) for bank officers, besides providing its assistance in project evaluation, monitoring and field surveys.
He said the University expects the bank to provide internship facilities to the varsity students in relevant areas of study.
The management of the bank was represented by Mr Syed Rais Maqbool, Mr Syed Shafat Rufai, Mr Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Mr Shabir A Bhat and Mr Syed Arshid Qadri.
The Bank officers desired periodical meetings with the University to make the linkages more productive.