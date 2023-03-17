KU mulls partnership with J&K Bank to facilitate students

Srinagar: A team of senior academics from the University of Kashmir on Friday held detailed deliberations with top-level management of the J&K Bank to develop a close linkage with the corporate sector for providing hands-on training to the varsity's students.

Speaking about the objectives of the developing such linkages, Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan said the National Education Policy-2020 envisages students to be trained to tackle the real world problems and get exposed to working environments outside the University system.

“The NEP emphasises that students will have to work in the field as part of requirement for completion of their degrees. Such linkages with corporate institutions like J&K Bank are therefore very significant,” she said.