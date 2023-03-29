KU organises outreach programmes in Srinagar’s Shanpora, Batpora localities

Srinagar: Two awareness programmes were organised jointly by Centre for Women’s Studies (CWSR) and Institute of Home Sciences, University of Kashmir, at Shanpora and Batpora areas of Hazratbal, Srinagar, in continuation to the University's celebrations related to Y20 and G20.

The theme of the awareness programme at Shanpora locality was ‘Common Health Issues of Women’ while the awareness camp held at Batpora was titled ‘Nutritional Needs of Adolescent Girls’.

The programmes, held on directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, were organised to bring awareness and provide completely free medical consultation and nutritional advice to womenfolk, especially from underprivileged areas.

Dr Roshan Ara, Coordinator CWSR, said good hygiene is an indispensable component of women’s overall health in general and her menstrual health in particular.