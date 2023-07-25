KU organises workshop on Tele-MANAS

Srinagar: To create awareness about mental health challenges and to promote dialogue on innovative solutions that can contribute to better mental well-being in the community, Kashmir University’s Department of Social Work in collaboration with National Health Mission (NHM) organised a sensitization workshop on ‘Tele-MANAS and Tele-MANAS ChatBot’.

The event highlighted the government’s initiative of Tele-MANAS and Tele-MANAS ChatBot that plays a crucial role in enhancing mental health services and support in the region.Pertinent to mention that the application/programme was launched by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha few months back in order to address this grave social problem in J& K.

Highlighting Kashmir University's commitment to addressing mental health concerns and supporting such initiatives, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nilofer Khan said the programme is very important as it is not restricted to students only as the outcome will go down the community.

“Students are the ambassadors of change and they should carry this message forward and try to sensitize and educate fellow citizens in understanding the importance of mental health,” she said.

She further said everyone cannot reach a doctor and that technology has made it easier to access facilities like Tele-MANAS and Tele-MANAS ChatBot.