KU organises Zoological Tour to Ladakh

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Zoology organised a week-long Zoological Tour to Ladakh.

The Zoological tour is a part of the syllabus and curricula of the Department of Zoology and entails a visit to different regions of the country for collection of zoological specimens. It also involves visiting various institutions to gain knowledge and experience about the region’s natural resources, educational institutions, and research facilities.

The present, which entailed a journey from Srinagar to Leh, enabled the students to visit various places of ecological and historical significance.