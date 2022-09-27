KU organises Zoological Tour to Ladakh

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Department of Zoology organised a week-long Zoological Tour to Ladakh.
The Zoological tour is a part of the syllabus and curricula of the Department of Zoology and entails a visit to different regions of the country for collection of zoological specimens. It also involves visiting various institutions to gain knowledge and experience about the region’s natural resources, educational institutions, and research facilities.
The present, which entailed a journey from Srinagar to Leh, enabled the students to visit various places of ecological and historical significance.
The participants made a halt at Kargil, Leh, Nubra, Disksit, Hunder, and Pangong, during which they had an opportunity to visit top altitudes such as Zozilla, Namkila, Fotula, Khardungla, and Changla, with a maximum altitude of about 18000 feet (17982 feet, Khardungla).
The prime focus of the tour was to explore the area’s floral, faunal and aquatic elements, with Suru river, Pangong Lake, and the double-humped camel being the main attraction.
The overall tour was conducted under the supervision of Dr Yahya Bakhtiyar, Assistant Professor at the Department, who was assisted by Noor ud Din Mir, Head Assistant.
Earlier, Prof A A Buhroo, Head of the department, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff members of Zoology, had flagged off the tour on 20, September 2022