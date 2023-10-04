KU postpones all exams scheduled on Oct 6, Oct 10

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) Wednesday postponed all examinations scheduled for October 6 and October 10.

A statement of KU issued here said that the officials of the varsity said that it would issue the fresh dates for the postponed exams.

“All examinations scheduled to be held on October 6 and October 10 have been postponed,” the KU statement quoted the Assistant Controller of Exams at KU as saying.

The KU communiqué said that the varsity would issue new exam dates separately.

“However, viva voce for BA LLB of 7th semester scheduled to be held on October 10, 2023, shall remain stand and the examination centre for the viva voce fixed at the School of Law, KU, has been shifted to Kashmir Law College, Nowshera, Srinagar,” it reads.